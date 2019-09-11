As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Market Valuation Rose, Maltese Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.23 Million; As Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Shares Declined, Mai Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $3.20 Million Its Position

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 131,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 457,779 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (Put) (NFLX) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 8,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 9,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Inc. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $288.92. About 5.21 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 22,606 shares to 672,703 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 57,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 380,618 shares to 388,618 shares, valued at $109.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth (IJK) by 5,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Int’l Small Cap Div (DLS).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $468.92 million for 68.79 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

