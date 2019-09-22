As Home Bancshares (HOMB) Market Valuation Rose, Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Reilly Financial Advisors Lowered Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake as Stock Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 21,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 180,695 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74 million, down from 202,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54M shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 179,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 834,415 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.07M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 1.30M shares traded or 113.16% up from the average. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 5,296 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 4.62 million shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 23,832 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.7% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Financial Corporation In has 20,255 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Blackrock Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pictet Asset accumulated 0.18% or 1.57M shares. 12,615 were reported by Sta Wealth Mngmt. Amer & reported 8,112 shares. Headinvest holds 0.13% or 8,459 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 578,733 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 5,333 shares to 129,497 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 87,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 76 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.08% less from 106.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matarin Mgmt Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 132,409 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 116,100 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 58,404 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Glenmede Co Na invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Advisors Asset Management Inc accumulated 488 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 46,230 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP stated it has 49,890 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 149,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thb Asset invested in 27,095 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 800 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.19% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 193,800 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 103,400 shares to 653,400 shares, valued at $17.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 56,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH).