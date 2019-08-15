As Home Bancorp (HBCP) Valuation Rose, Fj Capital Management Lowered by $713,229 Its Stake; 13D Management Decreased Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 21,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 780,387 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95 million, down from 802,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 599 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $59.27. About 215,435 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 223,759 shares to 854,908 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cars Com Inc by 15,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H, Michigan-based fund reported 322,143 shares. Synovus invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advent Corp Ma owns 652,855 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.58M shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 3,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century Cos holds 3.30 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 27,810 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Barnett Comm Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 200 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Charles Schwab owns 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 525,456 shares. Energ Opportunities Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sei Company holds 0.05% or 208,848 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset, France-based fund reported 5,838 shares.

