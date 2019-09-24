As Home Bancorp (HBCP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Fj Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Price Capital Management Cut Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holding by $5.18 Million; Market Value Rose

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 66,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259,000, down from 69,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 2.19 million shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 25,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 755,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.06 million, down from 780,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 13,496 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018

Analysts await Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 13.48% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.89 per share. HBCP’s profit will be $7.24 million for 12.71 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Home Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.45% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 65,546 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $53.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 159,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 8.87 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.