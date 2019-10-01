As Hologic (HOLX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Position; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 180,552 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, down from 189,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million — Bank

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 66,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 478,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.96M, down from 544,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 3.23M shares traded or 84.48% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 3.25 million shares. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Guggenheim Capital holds 0.03% or 89,027 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,565 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 16,017 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Asset Management invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.11% or 5,941 shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Washington Trust Communication has invested 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Contravisory Invest Management stated it has 0.14% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Asset One holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 149,850 shares. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The holds 1.45M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 57,394 shares.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ContraVir’s Volatile Ride Continues, Late-Stage Disappointment For Exelixis, Regeneron-Sanofi Breathe Easy – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hologic’s (HOLX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Fall – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hologic (HOLX) Inks Deal to Acquire SuperSonic Imagine – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 51,025 shares to 338,955 shares, valued at $19.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 177,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Element Solutions Inc.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 19.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 18,351 shares to 18,493 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 15,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Charlotte-based exec chosen to help lead new group at Wells Fargo – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Donates $300000 to Greater Orlando for Revitalization Efforts – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.