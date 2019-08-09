As Hologic (HOLX) Stock Price Rose, Glenview Capital Management Upped by $40.54 Million Its Holding; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Valuation Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 2.60M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 844,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 10.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520.71 million, up from 9.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 648,048 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Banking Options For People With Inconsistent Income – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ally Financial, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fans Have a New Ally to Help Bring a Major League Soccer Team to Charlotte and the Carolinas – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $385.94M for 8.26 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 206,513 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 40,063 shares to 405,988 shares, valued at $477.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.70M shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Breast Health Growth Drive Hologic’s (HOLX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hologic Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Breast Health Growth Aid Hologic (HOLX) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.