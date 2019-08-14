As Hologic (HOLX) Shares Rose, At Bancorp Lowered by $735,408 Its Position; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Rose, Envestnet Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 15,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 42,406 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 57,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 1.19 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 52.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 25,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 22,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 48,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $17.54 during the last trading session, reaching $500.46. About 533,805 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,425 shares to 13,291 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 174,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,401 shares to 178,403 shares, valued at $44.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 779,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

