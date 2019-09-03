As Hologic (HOLX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Has Cut Stake by $43.79 Million; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lowered Oxford Industries (OXM) Position by $5.82 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 912,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 42.08M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04B, down from 42.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 848,249 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp analyzed 77,594 shares as the company's stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 160,940 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11M, down from 238,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 99,663 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Analysts await Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report earnings on September, 11 after the close. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. OXM’s profit will be $31.67 million for 9.19 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold OXM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma has invested 0.05% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Pnc Financial Gp invested in 0% or 33,147 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) or 5,135 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 20,358 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Cwm Limited Liability owns 14 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0.03% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 25,180 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 32 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 108,864 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 151,136 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Mufg Americas Corp has 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 567,943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 24,792 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 5,720 shares to 55,536 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 26,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp..

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $170.50M for 18.50 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134,626 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Washington Tru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Amer Insur Tx reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 15,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tekla Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Dupont reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 56,554 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 480,686 shares. Element Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 58,925 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 83,341 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.06% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Us Comml Bank De accumulated 0% or 13,930 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The holds 1.55 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 18,566 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 930,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by various financial news outlets.