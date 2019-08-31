As Hologic (HOLX) Share Price Rose, American Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $690,720; Diker Management Maintains Stake in Healthequity (HQY)

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 14,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 268,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02 million, down from 283,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 886,446 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 629,587 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY)

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 18,300 shares to 311,998 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 60,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management stated it has 20,158 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 51,385 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 83,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Invest accumulated 29,445 shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 39,751 shares. 42,406 are owned by At Fincl Bank. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.01% or 4,560 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc has 0.82% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 442,253 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 396,927 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 0% or 98 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

