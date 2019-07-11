As Hologic (HOLX) Share Price Declined, State Street Has Raised Position by $30.86 Million; Ameriprise Financial Has Upped Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $57.73 Million

State Street Corp increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 642,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.43M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.21 million, up from 10.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 15,456 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 299,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447.02 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $209.41. About 84,472 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited holds 0.07% or 88,098 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 40,348 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 121,200 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.93 million shares stake. Davis R M Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 346,450 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Lc reported 0.26% stake. Federated Investors Pa owns 42,400 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor reported 7,850 shares. Moreover, National Insurance Tx has 0.05% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 20,000 shares. Moreover, Webster Bancshares N A has 0.24% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has 0.06% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 39,751 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 42,957 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 56,554 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Best GARP Stocks With Discounted PEG – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xylem Inc (XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Must Add Hologic (HOLX) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tesla, MyoKardia, and Hologic Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 799,194 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $116.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cmnty Bankshares Inc V (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 17,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,002 shares, and cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). High Pointe Capital Management Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,470 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management holds 2,800 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 18,193 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 12,235 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc holds 1.63% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 18,933 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 236,866 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Guardian Communications reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability reported 103,075 shares stake. Harvey Inv Company Llc has 1,573 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Weatherstone Cap invested in 1,135 shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.92% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 36,654 shares.