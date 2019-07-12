As Hologic (HOLX) Share Price Declined, Boston Family Office Cut Its Position by $521,760; Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose While Winslow Capital Management Raised by $29.60 Million Its Position

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 10,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 46,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 504,677 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 295,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349.10 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 480,882 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 69,441 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $252.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 42,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rssll 1000 Grwt (IWF).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,175 shares to 71,445 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG).