As Hologic (HOLX) Market Value Rose, Holder Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Its Position; Cortina Asset Management Boosted Stake in Mix Telematics LTD Sponsored A (MIXT)

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd Sponsored A (MIXT) by 105.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 167,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The institutional investor held 326,846 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 159,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mix Telematics Ltd Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 42,288 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 742 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 339,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.31B, down from 340,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 511,561 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $799.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) by 326,930 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $65.92B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevrontexaco (NYSE:CVX) by 428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Mbia (NYSE:MBI).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75M for 18.96 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 3,565 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.17% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 363,741 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kistler stated it has 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 141,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 10,100 shares. Whittier Of Nevada owns 1,325 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Ftb Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 58,099 shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership owns 11,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mesirow Fin Inv Management invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Principal Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 8,544 shares.

