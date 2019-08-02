As Hollysys Automation Technologi (HOLI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Axa Has Decreased Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position by $736,372

Axa decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 4,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 286,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.21M, down from 290,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 640,880 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologi (HOLI) by 87.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 205,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 28,104 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, down from 233,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technologi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 244,706 shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 10,232 shares to 185,473 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Analysts await Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 21.74% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HOLI’s profit will be $33.79M for 7.17 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.