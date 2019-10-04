As Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Stock Price Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake; Annex Advisory Services Has Increased Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Value Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 43,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 894,955 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99M, down from 938,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 44,320 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 2,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 6,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $241.34. About 306,609 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,984 shares to 262,766 shares, valued at $29.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 26,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

