As Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Stock Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Cut by $3.07 Million Its Stake; Raymond James Trust Boosted Position in British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) by $389,049 as Share Price Declined

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 153,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 938,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.64 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 127,654 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 38,233 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 882,239 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,200 shares to 212,006 shares, valued at $22.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 18,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,389 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,956 shares to 3,740 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 108,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).