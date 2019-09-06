As Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Share Value Declined, Franklin Resources Has Trimmed by $5.44 Million Its Position; British Columbia Investment Management Decreased Position in Targa Res (TRGP) by $569,285 as Share Price Declined

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 272,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.15 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 345,540 shares traded or 71.94% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 13,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 62,577 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 76,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 2.81M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.35 million shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $55.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 19,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Services reported 1,022 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 21.34M shares. Texas-based Highland Capital LP has invested 0.4% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 4.55M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.02% stake. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation has 100,882 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 142,775 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Llc holds 21,638 shares. Assetmark invested in 108 shares or 0% of the stock. 192,012 were reported by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 15,568 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 16,996 shares. 7,052 are owned by Roanoke Asset Management Corporation. Fjarde Ap reported 0.08% stake. Commerce Retail Bank invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).