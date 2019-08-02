As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Corecommodity Management Cut by $330,113 Its Stake; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Valuation Rose While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Cut Its Stake

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 70.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 16,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6,943 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 billion, down from 23,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 4.45 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 07/05/2018 – GE & ALTAIR SIGN PACT FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF GE’S FLOW S; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 6,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 23,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 30,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 100,047 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 6,984 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 29,817 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division has 0.08% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 11,287 shares. Captrust Fin stated it has 1 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.06% or 143,243 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 90 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 396,552 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 66,026 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited invested in 0.04% or 3,780 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 49,488 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Communications has 15,263 shares. Moreover, Department Mb Fincl Bank N A has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 164 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 32,331 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 299,350 shares to 377,996 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 32,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Ltd reported 3,537 shares. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 1.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arvest Bancorp Division owns 12,897 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 20,623 shares. Cypress Management Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 94,998 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 159,714 shares. Buckingham Capital Management holds 21,741 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 119,254 are held by Plancorp Ltd Liability Company. Country Club Trust Na holds 31,698 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mirae Asset Global Com has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 5,600 are owned by Ckw Financial. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 167,994 shares. Montag A & Assocs Inc has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 8,906 shares to 9,904 shares, valued at $356.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tessera Holding Corp by 6,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Vereit Inc (Prn).