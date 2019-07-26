As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Valuation Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Position; Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,842 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 129,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 1.40 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 8,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,255 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76 million, down from 262,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.47. About 2.67M shares traded or 131.75% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 48,750 shares to 87,428 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,304 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14.66M are owned by Blackrock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 288,701 shares. Pnc Services owns 13,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 35,464 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 81,532 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 48,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 38,048 are held by Cambridge Inv Advisors. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 241,987 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 10,000 shares. 228,208 are owned by Amp Cap Invsts Ltd. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 21,355 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 80,600 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt, a Guernsey-based fund reported 20,450 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,713 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 9,272 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability holds 2,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability holds 6,299 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Grp Inc Lc holds 350,834 shares or 4.77% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 39,949 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Financial Corporation In owns 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 585 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc reported 2.16% stake. Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 702 shares. Signaturefd reported 368 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). King Luther Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.44% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

