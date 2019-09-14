As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Value Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Increased Position by $1.17 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Stake Boosted by Krensavage Asset Management Llc

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 25,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 54,969 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 29,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 1.41M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69 million, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 1.80M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40 million and $308.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,444 shares to 176,556 shares, valued at $41.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Limited Company holds 0.46% or 6,423 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 1.15% or 3.33M shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0.39% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Howe And Rusling accumulated 46,627 shares. Smith Salley Associates reported 17,507 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1.99 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0.06% or 981 shares. Moreover, Nadler Grp has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,922 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.21% or 84,190 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 183,559 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 61,145 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Polar Capital Llp holds 100,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 14,141 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.1% or 634,213 shares. Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks holds 837,706 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Lc holds 5,402 shares. Fruth Investment reported 0.09% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ing Groep Nv has 23,497 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 1,280 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Company. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 3.13M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 40,709 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, James Investment has 0.38% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 112,876 shares. Allstate Corp has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 36,427 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 14,399 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 0.01% stake.