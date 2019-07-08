As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Declined, Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Decreased Its Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 55,020 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,086 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 14,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 240,455 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 11.03% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.45 per share. HFC’s profit will be $274.91 million for 7.10 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 198.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 12,189 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 0.23% stake. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Citigroup holds 0.02% or 445,301 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 446,916 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 90,944 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 300 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 452,960 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 23,926 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Cibc Asset holds 23,948 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 64,715 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Fjarde Ap owns 57,197 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 28,876 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory invested in 0.17% or 25,341 shares. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meyer Handelman owns 232,579 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.84 million shares. Raub Brock Cap Management LP invested in 179,470 shares or 4% of the stock. Piedmont Advsrs invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 10,062 were reported by Westport Asset Management Incorporated. Pggm Invests holds 629,000 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc holds 4,240 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,800 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 2.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,873 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Baltimore holds 2.5% or 134,464 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $743,400 was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. DELAGI R GREGORY had sold 33,371 shares worth $3.37M. $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Kozanian Hagop H. 6,953 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. 14,749 shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A, worth $1.53 million. On Thursday, January 31 Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 5,960 shares.