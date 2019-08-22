As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tctc Holdings Has Cut by $1.34 Million Its Holding; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $6.44 Million Its Position

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 53,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 203,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 445,963 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 12.54 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617.60M, down from 12.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 820,049 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares to 5,193 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 22.32 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12,700 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 14,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).