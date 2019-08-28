As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lowered by $573,300 Its Position; Water Asset Management Stake in Xylem (XYL) Lowered by $2.28 Million

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 526,213 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 114,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 126,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 2.56M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 2,006 shares. Franklin Res reported 14,578 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.19% or 18,328 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 31,653 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Inv has 0.77% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 16,255 shares. Citigroup holds 363,354 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Llc holds 0% or 401 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 498 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 223,865 shares. Calamos Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,066 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn accumulated 0.02% or 568 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests reported 2.74% stake. Bb&T Ltd Co has 5,792 shares.

