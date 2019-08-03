As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Share Value Rose, Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Cut Position; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined While Howe & Rusling Has Decreased Stake by $998,010

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 25,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 353,819 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, down from 379,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.53M shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.