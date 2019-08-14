As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Market Value Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increased by $396,900 Its Holding; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holder Bank Of Montreal Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.00 Million

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 148,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 5.76 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.53 million, up from 5.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 244,957 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 42,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 34,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 1.82M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 7,659 shares to 270,574 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,798 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 89,370 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 7,000 shares. Fil Limited owns 14 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 76,476 shares. 76,425 are owned by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 340,469 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 90 shares. Ajo LP holds 1.86M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 325,924 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). 15,458 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited. The California-based Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 23,926 shares. Advisors Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 14,550 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 5.69M shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,834 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:XLNX).