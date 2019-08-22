As Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) Share Price Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Decreased Its Holding; Act Ii Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Gray Television (GTN) by $420,000

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 808,538 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) by 49.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 8,798 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 17,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 1.51 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM) by 24,536 shares to 34,365 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcan Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Management has 7,763 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 2,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 165,237 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 288,701 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 118,761 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi reported 6,000 shares stake. Qs Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 101,650 shares. Kistler holds 0.02% or 951 shares. Cypress Grp Inc owns 5,716 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 21,114 shares. Bokf Na owns 27,136 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 79,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru reported 43 shares stake.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR also bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares. 7,500 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares with value of $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 30,255 are owned by Walleye Trading Llc. Legal & General Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 14,909 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 7,005 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.05% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1.97M shares. 308,994 were accumulated by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 128,574 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Invest Inc has invested 0.14% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 1.20M shares. Brant Point Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 97,020 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 66,632 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 895,536 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.35M shares.