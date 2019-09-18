As Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Market Value Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Raised Position by $649,296; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Cut Its Position by $50.45 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 334,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.98 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 2.92 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 24,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 74,211 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, up from 50,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 422,343 shares traded or 121.11% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTENT TO NOMINATE TWO ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES HOLLY N. ALDEN AND NATHAN G. MILLER FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q EPS 44c; 04/04/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 18/04/2018 – Holly Duran Real Estate Partners Moves to Landmark CBOT Building; 09/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 9, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell adjourns California Senate in memory of Angeleno Robert “Bob” Manley; 28/03/2018 – `The Americans’: Will Holly Taylor Inherit the Family Business?; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Holly Futures Co. Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Rev $128.9M; 19/03/2018 – To some, board games can be a simple reprieve from the stress of life – but to Travis and Holly Hancock they’re more than that; 07/05/2018 – AMP LTD – VANESSA WALLACE AND HOLLY KRAMER WILL STEP DOWN AHEAD OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.59 million shares or 1.39% less from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 338,398 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 2,001 shares. Salient Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 74,211 shares. Groesbeck Corp Nj has 2.52% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 112,938 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc owns 0.4% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 145,141 shares. Gsa Capital Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 21,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 44,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monetary Management has invested 0.09% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc owns 3,958 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated holds 0.37% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) or 688,490 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc stated it has 0.6% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 248,203 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $69.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 613,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HollyFrontier tops Q4 earnings view as refinery margins surge – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Presents At Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Holly Energy Partners buys Utah pipeline interests from Plains for $250M – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2017. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This 9.0%-Yielding MLP Will Continue To Raise Its Distribution Quarter After Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2018.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Continues Its Shopping Spree – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.03 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 8.44 million shares to 8.64M shares, valued at $179.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.