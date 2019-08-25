As Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Share Price Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position by $28.15 Million; Biotime (BTX) Shareholder Broadwood Capital Increased Position

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 50.68% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The hedge fund held 5.86 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.09M, down from 6.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 124,384 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ALTRON SEES FY HEPS 132C–146C VS 72.2C Y/Y; 08/03/2018 MASTER DRILLING SEES FY HEPS 146.6C-167.6C VS 210C Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 54th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase; 18/03/2018 – Collider.com: Collider Kids: Exclusive Spring Content from `Peppa Pig’ and `Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom’; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Announces Delaware Basin Diesel Supply Project; 03/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 27/03/2018 – HOLLY FUTURES CO LTD – BOARD PROPOSED CASH FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.08 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Limited Com holds 0% or 87,189 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 154,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 25,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 119,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 12,273 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 142,796 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 57,079 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 233,687 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 27,785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 1.23M shares. 27,535 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Communication. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory accumulated 688,490 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 1.54M shares. Moors & Cabot reported 9,200 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 18,013 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.86M shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers invested in 0.01% or 47,323 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc holds 0.01% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) or 7,500 shares. Alps has invested 0.83% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Virtu Fin Limited Company accumulated 16,419 shares. Jane Street Gru Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Tradewinds Management Limited Com owns 700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Synovus Corp holds 0% or 1,576 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp owns 23,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp. (NYSE:EQT) by 623,081 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $36.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) by 27,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).