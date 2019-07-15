As Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Valuation Declined, Pinnacle Holdings Has Lowered Stake by $1.88 Billion; Eulav Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by $2.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 613,349 shares traded or 20.39% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners (HEP) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 69,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,085 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326.17M, down from 81,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 132,419 shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.42% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 17/04/2018 – People: Nicholas Hoult Welcomes First Child with Girlfriend Bryana Holly; 29/05/2018 – Klick Health’s Holly Henry & Sensei Labs’ Tara Vanderloo recognized on 2018 PM360 ELITE 100; 27/05/2018 – Holly Shulman, Jonathan Tuzman; 27/03/2018 – HOLLY FUTURES CO LTD – BOARD PROPOSED CASH FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.08 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Net $46.2M; 18/03/2018 – Collider.com: Collider Kids: Exclusive Spring Content from `Peppa Pig’ and `Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom’; 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 54th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “55 Straight Hikes, 8% Yield, Strong Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 9% Yield, 56 Straight Distribution Hikes, Good Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 211,422 shares to 311,361 shares, valued at $4.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy by 195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,290 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HEP’s profit will be $44.28M for 17.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.01% or 1.00 million shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 22,358 shares in its portfolio. 31,044 were reported by Avalon Advsrs Ltd. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,632 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv reported 0.01% stake. Richard C Young & Ltd, Rhode Island-based fund reported 68,169 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 62,477 shares. Advisors Limited accumulated 40,656 shares. Cls Invests Llc invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.58% or 454,163 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 70,910 shares. First Republic holds 0.01% or 72,025 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 26,012 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt reported 31,151 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 14,363 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 64,222 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 9,506 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,865 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 138,656 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 3 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). State Street stated it has 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,992 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). First Personal invested in 92 shares. 59 were accumulated by Prelude Management Lc. Dupont Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).