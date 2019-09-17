As Hni (HNI) Valuation Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Raised Its Stake; Unilever N.V. (UN) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Boosted Position

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 386.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 21,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The hedge fund held 27,321 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, up from 5,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 158,701 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees Full-Year Organic Sales Up 5%-8%; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.40 TO $2.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.295/SHR; 17/04/2018 – HNI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 10th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CO, CERTAIN UNITS & OTHERS ENTERED THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ON APRIL 20; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JANUARY 2021 TO APRIL 2023 WITH OPTION FOR TWO ADDITIONAL ONE-YEAR EXTENSIONS

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 10,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 589,605 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.80M, up from 579,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.14M shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B

More news for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Best UK Stocks – Benzinga” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 39,877 shares to 208,175 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 50,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,713 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HNI Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HNI Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HNI Corporation Elects New Director – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About HNI Corporation’s (NYSE:HNI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.