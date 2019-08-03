As Hni (HNI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cut Its Position; Johnson Investment Counsel Raised Its Cvs (CVS) Position by $1.21 Million; Valuation Declined

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 97.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 593,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The institutional investor held 17,245 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $626,000, down from 610,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 133,236 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.70, EST. $2.54; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CORPORATION CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 5 TO 8 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.54, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – HNI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 10th Straight Drop; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CO, CERTAIN UNITS & OTHERS ENTERED THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ON APRIL 20; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.295/SHR; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.70; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Dividend to 29.5c Vs. 28.5c

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 454,944 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54 million, up from 432,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business

Analysts await HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 21.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.9 per share. HNI’s profit will be $46.72 million for 7.58 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by HNI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold HNI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.12 million shares or 2.92% less from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Llc invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Federated Pa owns 22,268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 71,137 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 38,298 shares. 30,042 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Communications has 0.34% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 5,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 138,973 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 79,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 18,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0% or 6,784 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.02% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Bancshares Of Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12,427 shares to 15,471 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,025 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).