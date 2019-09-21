As Hni (HNI) Stock Declined, South Dakota Investment Council Has Upped Stake by $504,000; Palouse Capital Management Holds Position in Mylan N V (MYL)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 125.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The institutional investor held 25,900 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 695,420 shares traded or 201.03% up from the average. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 17/05/2018 – HNI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 24-25; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES LORENGER WILL BE PROMOTED TO CEO BEFORE END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 28C-38C, EST., EST. 56C; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp. Announces CEO Retirement, Quarterly Earnings; 20/04/2018 – HNI SAYS JEFFREY D. LORENGER NAMED PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Askren Expects to Retire as CEO and Chairman No Later Than Dec 31; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.70; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Board Anticipates Lorenger Will Be Promoted to CEO Before Year End; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 29.5C/SHR FROM 28.5C, EST. 29.5C; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 27,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 81,206 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 53,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69B market cap company. It closed at $21 lastly. It is down 42.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 06/04/2018 – Mylan: Closing of Offering Expected on April 9; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY GLATIRAM; 13/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan, WVU to make community announcement Monday; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Mylan’s Euro Offering; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Rev $2.68B; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 09/05/2018 – Mylan May Be Gem in Rough Generic Sector

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HNI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 2,133 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 54,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,317 were reported by Globeflex Cap L P. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 99,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group has 4.19M shares. Kennedy Inc invested in 106,505 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 14,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). 38,098 were accumulated by First Tru Advsr Lp. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 3,385 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 27,100 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company invested in 0% or 6,356 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4,500 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 103,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 957,460 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.