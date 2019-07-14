As Hni (HNI) Shares Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lifted Position by $2.08 Million; Unilever N V (UN) Stock Price Rose While Wallace Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 584,304 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN: CLIMATE ACTION TO BE PART OF NEXT CEO’S JOB; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: FREE MOVEMENT IMPORTANT FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 281.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 65,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,200 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 23,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 172,847 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has risen 1.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 29.5c Vs. 28.5c; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corporation Reports Strong Sales Growth For First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 28C-38C, EST., EST. 56C; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CORPORATION CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 5 TO 8 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.54, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS FROM $400 MLN TO $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – HNI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 10th Straight Drop; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp. Announces CEO Retirement, Quarterly Earnings

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares to 186,729 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 11,900 shares to 99,151 shares, valued at $16.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 504,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,229 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

