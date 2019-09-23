As Hni (HNI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Cut Its Stake by $24.33 Million; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose While Argyle Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $2.22 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 695,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.03 million, down from 7.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 713,105 shares traded or 211.91% up from the average. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS FROM $400 MLN TO $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.70, EST. $2.54; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q EPS 6c; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Announces Retirement of Stan Askren and Appointment of Jeffrey D. Lorenger; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Board Anticipates Lorenger Will Be Promoted to CEO Before Year End; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp. Announces CEO Retirement, Quarterly Earnings; 20/04/2018 – HNI 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 2.70M shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HNI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 17.78% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.9 per share. HNI’s profit will be $45.44M for 8.20 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by HNI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 178.95% EPS growth.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares to 21,044 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.