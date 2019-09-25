As Hms Holdings (HMSY) Stock Value Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Raised Position by $534,752; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, First Allied Advisory Services Has Upped Its Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 9,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 46,207 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01 million, up from 37,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.02. About 1.84M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 16,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 914,976 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64M, up from 898,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 346,118 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 10,380 shares to 5,750 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 43,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,753 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 5,012 were accumulated by Cap Advsrs Ok. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Swedbank stated it has 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,438 are held by Parkside Bankshares And Tru. Washington-based Washington Tru Retail Bank has invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 156,323 shares. Sun Life Finance Incorporated holds 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,171 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mngmt has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 16,632 are owned by Bragg Finance. 1,479 are held by Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Verity And Verity Lc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 20,952 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 5,939 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,409 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. 19,913 are owned by Argyle Cap Mngmt.

