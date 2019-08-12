As Hms Holdings (HMSY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Decreased by $712,240 Its Holding; Ingredion Com (INGR) Holder Reinhart Partners Has Raised Position

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 24,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 345,903 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 370,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 243,692 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 12,305 shares as the company's stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 287,749 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 275,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 161,257 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 29,266 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 32,497 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Systematic LP reported 38,120 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 418,813 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 1.17 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 76 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 700,092 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Moreover, State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 478,742 shares. Creative Planning holds 8,000 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 514,721 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 152,900 shares.

