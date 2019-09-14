As Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Valuation Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Increased Its Position by $656,960; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Cut by $41.45 Million as Valuation Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 414,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 8.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898.15M, down from 9.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 294,280 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, up from 273,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 311,587 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 74,380 shares to 784,100 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 54,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,263 shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.