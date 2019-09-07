As Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Stock Rose, Holder Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; Sivik Global Healthcare Cut Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake as Share Value Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 78,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 273,750 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 195,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 320,801 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 13/04/2018 – REG-Invitation to HMS’s first quarter conference call

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv has invested 0.55% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Yhb Investment Advisors owns 34,184 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 32,945 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 246,677 shares. Sivik Glob Ltd Co invested 2.95% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eagleclaw Managment stated it has 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi reported 194,530 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 25,721 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Kistler has 0.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,106 shares. Perkins Coie has 1,684 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y has 34,148 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited accumulated 11,029 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strategic Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3,692 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Phrma Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 25,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BAX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del Com Stk (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt reported 7,762 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Moreover, Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 75,027 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 41,744 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 41,229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 84,505 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.14% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 60,700 shares. Stephens Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc invested in 21,573 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 321,762 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 77,122 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 83 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 10,339 shares.