As Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Valuation Rose, Holder Van Berkom & Associates Lowered Its Stake by $5.52 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $19.39 Million as Stock Value Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 96.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 50,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 2,109 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $360.27. About 3.32M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 190,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.66M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 431,773 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset has 41,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Systematic Financial LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Paloma Prns Mngmt reported 11,907 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 11,691 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp reported 891,512 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 41,744 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc reported 15,636 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 302,342 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 47,901 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma holds 0.06% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 145,691 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 8,485 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. American Mngmt invested 3.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 352,162 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $53.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $22.10 million for 36.92 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Put) (NYSE:TJX) by 27,384 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 28,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc reported 1,280 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mgmt Serv invested in 2.83% or 7,110 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,518 shares. 23,080 are owned by Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 11,832 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Co reported 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dsc Advsrs LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,122 shares. Novare Ltd Company invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). White Pine Cap Llc stated it has 2,705 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 10,835 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Co owns 15,449 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Bancorp accumulated 13,450 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 63 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 462,406 shares.