As Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Raised Stake; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Upped Centene (CNC) Position by $885,100

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 26.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 60,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 677,667 shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 34,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 34,665 shares, valued at $61.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,446 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Intll reported 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 6,720 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Wright Investors Ser holds 0.72% or 33,721 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.11% or 82,931 shares. 24,884 were accumulated by Fiera Cap Corp. Raymond James And Assocs owns 266,401 shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 3,238 shares. Amer International Incorporated owns 196,259 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.01% or 93,226 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Communications Ma accumulated 0% or 9,358 shares. 49,700 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Green Valley Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 705,268 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Metropolitan Life New York invested in 3,879 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 41,744 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bbt Limited Co accumulated 0.28% or 7,583 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 84,505 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 60,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 45,950 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 215,973 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 34,950 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 76 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 19,246 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).