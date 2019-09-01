As Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Shares Rose, Holder Cambiar Investors Trimmed Its Stake; Daruma Capital Management Holds Position in Therapeuticsmd (TXMD)

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 14,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 101,806 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, down from 116,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 349,498 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 750,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.29% . The hedge fund held 7.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $689.55M market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 2.40M shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 16/05/2018 – TikaMobile Selected by TherapeuticsMD as Business Intelligence Platform Provider; 01/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD to Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 03/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 07/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION REGARDING PROPOSED LABEL FOR TX-004HR; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD: FDA Has Approved IMVEXXY for Moderate-To-Severe Dyspareunia; 02/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – JANE F. BARLOW APPOINTED AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC TXMD.O – ANTICIPATES THAT IMVEXXY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTION IN JULY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco has 2.35 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Company holds 92 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Laurion Capital Mgmt LP has 180,859 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,965 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 3,000 shares. 50,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Raymond James Financial invested in 0% or 237,719 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 492,898 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,500 shares. 730,468 were accumulated by Raymond James Assocs. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.02% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc holds 0% or 60,311 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co holds 0% or 390,300 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) for 30,000 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 111,454 shares to 196,970 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,138 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,070 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider Bernick Brian bought $28,700. $99,870 worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares were bought by Collins Cooper C.. Milligan John C.K. IV had bought 10,000 shares worth $29,300.

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TherapeuticsMD: Buy Before Earnings Trading Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Should Benefit From NuvaRing Delay – Cantor Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Wright Medical Stock For Now – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HMS Holdings: A Bright Future After Diversifying Beyond Government Contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “HMS Hires Robert P. Borchert as New Investor Relations Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 22nd – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:HMSY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 45,950 shares. 105 are owned by Smithfield Tru Company. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 16,083 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc accumulated 101,806 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated owns 1.04 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fdx Incorporated reported 11,622 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com has 3,380 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 584,158 shares. Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.42% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Company reported 1.10M shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Aqr Management Lc accumulated 507,088 shares. Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 29,434 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 38,457 shares to 4.28M shares, valued at $173.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).