As Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Raised Stake; Sysco (SYY) Holding Has Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 104.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 51,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 101,036 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 49,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 176,818 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 65,439 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 56,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 1.60 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,355 shares to 161,061 shares, valued at $18.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,396 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Co invested in 32,522 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 22,422 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Conning invested in 0.03% or 13,779 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 2.96 million shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 2.86M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Trian Fund Lp holds 16.56% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 23.18M shares. Natixis owns 1.64M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.04% stake. Everence Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 8,321 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 170,647 shares. Golub Lc accumulated 38,802 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Da Davidson & has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 74,552 shares to 79,271 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 4,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,216 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 668,622 shares. Piedmont Invest holds 21,244 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 347,327 are held by Tygh Mngmt Inc. 27,567 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group. Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). The Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Legal General Grp Public Lc has 222,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 1.31M shares. 782 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorp. 199,686 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Penbrook Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 159,694 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. 2.12 million were accumulated by Van Berkom Incorporated. Element Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

