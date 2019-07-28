As Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Market Value Rose, Gam Holding Ag Lifted Its Stake by $2.07 Million; Sectoral Asset Management Has Increased Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stake by $2.65 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 354.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 71,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,267 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 20,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 292,746 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 57,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 269,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 211,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 298,357 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,500 shares to 103,951 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,600 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 6,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 92 shares. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Geller Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Fiera Corporation stated it has 33,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Bamco New York has invested 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 47,517 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 843,950 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 126,020 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.21% or 128,900 shares. Illinois-based First Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7,183 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 338,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).