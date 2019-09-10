As Hmn Finl (HMNF) Market Value Declined, Castine Capital Management Raised Stake; First United Bank Trust Increased Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $818,800 as Share Value Declined

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 4.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 1,832 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares to 18,483 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.46M shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation reported 90,018 shares stake. Asset Gru accumulated 4,978 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 441,658 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc owns 2,248 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Principal Finance Group Inc Inc owns 7.59M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gru has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 754,352 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Inv Mgmt has 2.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bokf Na owns 1.94 million shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 68,514 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lmr Llp has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,869 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.58, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.31 million shares or 106.13% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 100,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3,463 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 858 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 15,551 shares. 223 were reported by Morgan Stanley. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 23,940 shares. 48,975 were accumulated by Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Corp. Federated Investors Pa owns 538 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has 278,884 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Seizert Limited Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 24,664 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 35,852 shares. Us Financial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Castine Mgmt Limited Company has 1.38% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 207,140 shares.

Another recent and important HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019.