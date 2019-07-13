As Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (HTA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Cohen & Steers Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $17.62 Million

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (HTA) by 53.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 1.31 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 88.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 144,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 164,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Sets Dates to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Healthcare Trust Of America Still An Investment Grade REIT For Any Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare Trust Of America: Best Way To Play Healthcare Trends – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Spruce Point Capital Releases A Strong Sell Forensic Research Opinion On Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) – PR Newswire” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Gained 17% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.09 million for 16.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Slip as Investors Wait for Powell Testimony – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo Earnings: PEP Stock Ticks Lower Despite Strong Q2 Report – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo’s Earnings Beat In Q2 2019 Reaffirms Strong Revenue And Profitability Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 8.27M shares or 5.76% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital has invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Yorktown Management And Com Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,000 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lvw Advsrs Lc reported 26,412 shares. Legacy Partners holds 20,003 shares. Horrell Capital reported 32,592 shares. Interest Inc Ca invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The New York-based Roosevelt Inv Grp has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kings Point Mngmt owns 59,149 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd invested in 10,749 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 1.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.67% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 784,003 shares to 800,278 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO).