As Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (HIFS) Share Value Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Boosted Holding by $1.32 Million; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Stake by $3.70 Million as Shares Declined

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (HIFS) by 41.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 7,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $200.87. About 478 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 4.69% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS)

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,038 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 75,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $101. About 1.81 million shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,630 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 33,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,598 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on July, 12. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 5.83% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.2 per share. FRC’s profit will be $212.34M for 19.88 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.79% EPS growth.