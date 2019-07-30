As Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Oz Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Green Square Capital Has Lowered Position

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 85.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 641,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 747,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 303,993 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 9,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, down from 71,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.61. About 3.30 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 435,378 shares. Sei Commerce holds 1.15 million shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Co holds 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 51,894 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd invested in 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thornburg Mgmt reported 4.58M shares stake. Spectrum Mngmt Gru has 43,223 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. At Bancshares holds 34,852 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Wealthquest has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Taylor Asset Mngmt has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 7,238 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd holds 39,054 shares. 434,485 are held by Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa. New York-based Cohen Steers has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westwood Corp Il owns 6,360 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price accumulated 0.16% or 4,286 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares to 148,489 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 9,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 487,739 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $238.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 94,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,600 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

