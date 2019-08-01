As Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Declined, Holder Oz Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Choate Investment Advisors Has Increased by $320,250 Its Stake

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 85.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 641,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 105,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 747,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.165. About 67,576 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 29,947 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 27,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.19. About 940,958 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,860 are owned by Hodges Capital Mgmt. Coho Partners Limited holds 2,215 shares. Lafayette Invs Incorporated accumulated 2.18% or 48,270 shares. California-based Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.97% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cannell Peter B And owns 233,870 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Service has 1.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 39,361 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.25% or 60,399 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd Company has invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Prudential holds 0.73% or 3.55M shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp reported 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Synovus Fincl has 0.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 72,213 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore Il holds 30,874 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Woodstock reported 2.22% stake. Contravisory Invest Management holds 0% or 12 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Could Drive PepsiCo’s Earnings Decline In Q2 2019? – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 102,730 shares to 181,505 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 13,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,784 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Himax Technologies, Inc.’s (HIMX) CEO Jordan Wu on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Stocks That Have Performance Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Himax Technologies, Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Himax Chairman Announces Share Purchase Plan Nasdaq:HIMX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.