As Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Declined, Holder Dalton Investments Has Cut Stake; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $977,704; Shares Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 5,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 56,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 51,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 34.58M shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.53M market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 1.22 million shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 47,800 shares to 238,800 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 107,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

