As Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.01 Million; Copper Rock Capital Partners Trimmed Quanta Services (PWR) Holding by $1.74 Million

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 46,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 727,670 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.21 million, down from 774,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 928,066 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 2.79M shares traded or 132.26% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,709 shares to 247,867 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $136.14 million for 8.85 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).