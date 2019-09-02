As Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Stock Price Declined, Symmetry Peak Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.75M market cap company. It closed at $1.84 lastly. It is down 54.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54M, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.15M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.31 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,306 shares to 70,699 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,939 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,850 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1.22 million shares. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.07% or 5,127 shares in its portfolio. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0.28% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Panagora Asset reported 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Schroder Mngmt Group has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Investec Asset Management North America Inc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 17,346 were reported by Amer Money Limited Co. Prudential Public Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 3,187 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kistler holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 736 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 7,130 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc owns 1.14 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 88,500 shares to 93,500 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

